FS: Samsung 970 PRO (MLC) M2 drives (512GB, 2x 1TB), Thermalright SS-135, Streacom DA2 (itx case), Jonsbo UMX3 Silver Brushed Aluminum (matx case)

Selling some stuff.

References
heatware: schoolslave
eBay: (ask via PM)

I've had some other dealings with people on here recently, feel free to PM me to get more recent references that aren't on heatware.
I've been selling/buying/trading in various communities (dfi-street, xtremesystems, eocf) since ~2006.

Payment: PayPal F&F only

All prices include shipping within the continental USA - no mail-forwarding.
Local pick-up is an option: ~15 miles north of Austin, TX.
I will only sell to established members with proper references.

---

Thermalright Silver Soul 135MM Heatsink+Fan, Black - $45
> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging + LGA1700 mounting kit

Samsung 970 PRO 512GiB M2 NVME - $65
> SN: S463NF0K508132V
> (SMART): power-on-hours: 2224
> (SMART): read-bytes: 444.32GB
> (SMART): write-bytes: 2.06TB
> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test
> sticker removed from SSD but included
> used as a bootdrive on a Linux machine

Samsung 970 PRO 1TiB M2 NVME - $115
> SN: S462NF0M600234A
> (SMART) power-on-hours: 23
> (SMART) read-bytes: 43.19GB
> (SMART) write-bytes: 64.18GB
> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test
> sticker removed from SSD but included
> used as media storage on a Linux machine

Samsung 970 PRO 1TiB M2 NVME - $115
> SN: S5JXNS0R602273A
> (SMART) power-on-hours: 3
> (SMART) read-bytes: 5.63MB
> (SMART) write-bytes: 512.00KB
> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test
> sticker removed from SSD but included
> never installed in a system (except to secure-wipe and run the enhanced-device-self-test)

>>> All 3x Samsung 970 PRO M2 NVME drives - $215

Streacom DA2 V2 ITX Case, Black - $155
> includes 4x horizontal bracket pairs, 2x vertical bracket pairs
> small wear around the rear fan-mount screw-holes
> setup for inverted ATX layout (but this can be reconfigured as per the official manual)
> includes original packaging, manual, screws and hardware (cannot guarantee that all screws are included)

Jonsbo UMX3 M-ATX Case, Brushed Silver - $155
> completely unused in original packaging
> rare model with the solid sidepanels (not TG) in silver brushed-aluminum

Thanks for looking!

---

Intel 12700K CPU - $135
> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging

MSI MEG Z690I Unify ITX motherboard + Crucial 2x32GiB DDR5-4800 + Thermalright LGA1700 contact frame - $175
> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging
> rear IO-panel is painted matte black with a satin sealed finish
> the DDR5 RAM is a 2x32GiB set for 64GiB total, the top edges of the PCBs are painted black with a PCB-marker. I am including the RAM for free since the PCBs are painted - the RAM passed ~3 passes of memtest86+ with 2 errors during pass#2, this did not reproduce when I ran memtest86+ again though.
> the TR contact frame was installed on another motherboard - I don't need it any more so just throwing it in here

ASUS AP201 M-ATX Case, Black - $55
> completely unused in original packaging
 

Bump! Since somebody asked via PM - for local-pickup (ie. we meet at a local Police station parking lot) take ~$25 off the price for cases and ~$15 off the price for the other stuff.
 
