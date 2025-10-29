  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe SSD

My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to?sort=trade_date-desc
I accept PayPal and ship to the continental USA only.

I have a Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe SSD for sale. It comes in the original box and has 100% health with 12TB written
I am asking for $55 shipped

20251029_092933.jpg

20251029_092924.jpg
 
Last edited:
