FS: Samsung 960 PRO 2TB - 32GB DDR4 SODIMM

Samsung 960 PRO Series NVMe M.2in good condition, has been installed on the same system since new, no original box.Gskill Ripjaws 2400MHZ. Good condition, has been installed on the same system since new, no original box, two sticks available (each 16GB).RAM: $70 per stick.SSD: $450 OBO.Prices are shipped. Paypal. Feel free to ask any question.