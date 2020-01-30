FS: Samsung 960 PRO 2TB - 32GB DDR4 SODIMM

Samsung 960 PRO Series NVMe M.2 2 TB in good condition, has been installed on the same system since new, no original box.

Gskill Ripjaws 2400MHZ 16GB x 2. Good condition, has been installed on the same system since new, no original box, two sticks available (each 16GB).

PHOTOS

ECL2DBl.png


RAM: $70 per stick.
SSD: $450 OBO.

Prices are shipped. Paypal. Feel free to ask any question.

HEATWARE
EBAY
 
