FS: Samsung 860 Pro 1TB and 850 Pro 1TB (Both 2.5")

$120 shipped

$100 shipped

$200 shipped

I have two SSDs, 'Samsung 860 Pro 1TB and 850 Pro 1TB (Both 2.5")" for sale. They are used and working excellent. They were replaced with larger drives in their host laptops. Exactly the reliability that you would expect out of 3D NAND Drives.~ Samsung 860 Pro 1TB 2.5"~ Samsung 850 Pro 1TB 2.5"OrforHeatware is Echelon V 269-0-0