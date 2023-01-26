FS: SAMSUNG 860 EVO 4TB SSD and 850 EVO 4TB SSD

I have gone with all M.2 now so need to sell these two 2.5 inch SATA SSDs. They both work perfectly and were used in a smoke free and pet free environment. I still have the original boxes too.



Samsung 850 Evo 4TB for $250 shipped

Samsung 860 Evo 4TB for $270 shipped

or both drives for $490 shipped

paypal only please

my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to

SSD.jpg
 
