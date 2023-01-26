FS: SAMSUNG 860 EVO 4TB SSD and 850 EVO 4TB SSD

jobert
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2020
- Messages
- 1,077
I have gone with all M.2 now so need to sell these two 2.5 inch SATA SSDs. They both work perfectly and were used in a smoke free and pet free environment. I still have the original boxes too.
Samsung 850 Evo 4TB for $250 shipped
Samsung 860 Evo 4TB for $270 shipped
or both drives for $490 shipped
paypal only please
my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to
Samsung 850 Evo 4TB for $250 shipped
Samsung 860 Evo 4TB for $270 shipped
or both drives for $490 shipped
paypal only please
my heat https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to
Last edited: