FS: Samsung 512GB Evo Memory Card!

Samsung 512GB MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card with Adapter
Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
Card is brand new/sealed
Price: $65 Shipped via USPS First Class
-----
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/77611
Payment methods: Google Wallet/Cash App(free $5 if you are new to the app)
Send a PM if interested!
Model: MB-ME512GA/AM
Card is brand new/sealed
Price: $65 Shipped via USPS First Class
-----
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/77611
Payment methods: Google Wallet/Cash App(free $5 if you are new to the app)
Send a PM if interested!
Last edited: