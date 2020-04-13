FS Samsung 500gb 860 evo and z370 motherboard

Got a great deal on a complete pc. Selling parts I don’t need at a discount. Stress tested this gpu for 8 hours and ran flawless.
Asus gtx 1080ti with kraken g12 and kraken x52 cooler
Buy both for $old
Asrock Fatality z370 gaming k6 motherboard. Excellent condition and very clean. Comes with I/o shield and the WiFi antennae’s. $100shipped lower 48.
Nothing wrong with either item. Looking to pass my deal to other members and priced to sell. Guaranteed against doa. I ship fast.
Samsung 860 evo 500gb. Shows 100% life. Bought this from another member but no longer need it. $55 shipped lower 48
Heat is 190-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
