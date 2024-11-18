FS: Samsung 4TB 990 Pro NVME SSD | Crucial DDR5 32GB (2 x 16) Sodimm 5600 ram

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 6,624
Heatwave: 114-0-0 trading 15+ years here
Terms:
Price: $75 to your door, currently $90 plus tax on Amazon.
Samsung 990 PRO 4 TB NVME ssd. 100% health. No original box but I do package well. Picture of crystal disk info attached in this thread.
Price: $240 shipped to your door insured with tracking. OBO
Terms:
- Price includes shipping, tracking with insurance
- PayPal f&f accepted
- US48 only, no Hawaii no Alaska, no international.
- No trades. No Holds.
