FS: Samsung 4TB 990 Pro NVME SSD | Crucial DDR5 32GB (2 x 16) Sodimm 5600 ram

Heatwave: 114-0-0 trading 15+ years here

Terms:
  • Price includes shipping, tracking with insurance
  • PayPal f&f accepted
  • US48 only, no Hawaii no Alaska, no international.
  • No trades. No Holds.
Crucial DDR5 5600 Sodimm 32GB Kit (2 x 16) - purchased from Amazon. I may not have the original packaging but I package very well.

Price: $75 to your door, currently $90 plus tax on Amazon.
IMG_0421.jpeg

Samsung 990 PRO 4 TB NVME ssd. 100% health. No original box but I do package well. Picture of crystal disk info attached in this thread.

Price: $240 shipped to your door insured with tracking. OBO

IMG_0427.png
IMG_0423.jpeg
 

