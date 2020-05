FS: Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

120Hz Refresh, Ultrawide Screen QLED Computer Monitor, 5120 x 1440p Resolution, 4ms Response, FreeSync 2 with HDR, HDMI

* works with G-Sync

49-INCH DUAL QHD CURVED GAMING MONITOR is the equivalent of dual 27-inch QHD displays side by side

120HZ REFRESH RATE with AMD FreeSync 2 technology for crisp HDR content display, reduced input latency and low framerate compensation

CES 2019 BEST OF INNOVATION Award Winner

HDR 1000 SUPPORTS A PEAK BRIGHTNESS rating of 1,000 nits for true High Dynamic Range

SUPER ULTRAWIDE 32:9 (5120 x 1440p) aspect ratio helps the CRG9 curve around your field of view for immersive gaming action

OPTIMIZED FOR VIRTUALLY ANY GAME GENRE including FPS, RTS, RPG and more

CONNECT MULTIPLE INPUT SOURCES thru HDMI, display port and USB

HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE STAND tilts and swivels for maximum comfort

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (LC49RG90SSNXZA)