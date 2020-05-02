FS: Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (LC49RG90SSNXZA)
120Hz Refresh, Ultrawide Screen QLED Computer Monitor, 5120 x 1440p Resolution, 4ms Response, FreeSync 2 with HDR, HDMI
* works with G-Sync
  • 49-INCH DUAL QHD CURVED GAMING MONITOR is the equivalent of dual 27-inch QHD displays side by side
  • 120HZ REFRESH RATE with AMD FreeSync 2 technology for crisp HDR content display, reduced input latency and low framerate compensation
  • CES 2019 BEST OF INNOVATION Award Winner
  • HDR 1000 SUPPORTS A PEAK BRIGHTNESS rating of 1,000 nits for true High Dynamic Range
  • SUPER ULTRAWIDE 32:9 (5120 x 1440p) aspect ratio helps the CRG9 curve around your field of view for immersive gaming action
  • OPTIMIZED FOR VIRTUALLY ANY GAME GENRE including FPS, RTS, RPG and more
  • CONNECT MULTIPLE INPUT SOURCES thru HDMI, display port and USB
  • HEIGHT-ADJUSTABLE STAND tilts and swivels for maximum comfort

shipped to your door for $1100

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I do not ship internationally but I do take PayPal.
Heat 214-0-0
 
