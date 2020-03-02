FS: Ryzen R7 1700 (no heatsink) $60 including shipping

ManofGod
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2007
- Messages
- 11,552
Good day everyone.
I have upgraded and therefore, do not have a home for the R7 1700 anymore, that I bought back in March of 2017. The CPU has treated me well for these 3 years but now I would like to find it a new home.
AMD Ryzen R7 1700 for $60 w/o heatsink and including shipping.
Paypal only please
Heatware: ManofGod
I have upgraded and therefore, do not have a home for the R7 1700 anymore, that I bought back in March of 2017. The CPU has treated me well for these 3 years but now I would like to find it a new home.
AMD Ryzen R7 1700 for $60 w/o heatsink and including shipping.
Paypal only please
Heatware: ManofGod