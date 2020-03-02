FS: Ryzen R7 1700 (no heatsink) $60 including shipping

Status
Not open for further replies.
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
11,552
Good day everyone.

I have upgraded and therefore, do not have a home for the R7 1700 anymore, that I bought back in March of 2017. The CPU has treated me well for these 3 years but now I would like to find it a new home. ;)

AMD Ryzen R7 1700 for $60 w/o heatsink and including shipping.

Paypal only please

Heatware: ManofGod

20200302_194801.jpg 20200302_194819.jpg
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top