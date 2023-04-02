FS: Ryzen CPUs (5700x, 5800x3D), 2023 Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4050

ToyYoda03
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,867
Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig and also here.
5800x3D - $240 (used, box included)
Selling the Best Buy version of the Dell XPS 15. Laptop is in great condition and performs well. Includes original box and charger. Nothing wrong with it either
15.6” FHD+ Display 500 nits
Intel i7 13700H
Nvidia RTX 4050 Graphics Card
16gb DDR5 (Upgradable)
1TB NVME SSD (Upgradable, 2nd NVMe slot available)
Ryzen CPUs5700x - $140 (used, no box)
5800x3D - $240 (used, box included)
2023 Dell XPS 15 (9530), Intel 13th i7, Nvidia RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5 - $1100 shipped - Picshttps://www.bestbuy.com/site/dell-x...b-ssd-platinum-silver/6540610.p?skuId=6540610
Selling the Best Buy version of the Dell XPS 15. Laptop is in great condition and performs well. Includes original box and charger. Nothing wrong with it either
15.6” FHD+ Display 500 nits
Intel i7 13700H
Nvidia RTX 4050 Graphics Card
16gb DDR5 (Upgradable)
1TB NVME SSD (Upgradable, 2nd NVMe slot available)
Last edited: