FS: Ryzen CPUs (5700x, 5800x3D), 2023 Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4050

Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig and also here.

Ryzen CPUs​

5700x - $140 (used, no box)
5800x3D - $240 (used, box included)

2023 Dell XPS 15 (9530), Intel 13th i7, Nvidia RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5 - $1100 shipped - Pics

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/dell-x...b-ssd-platinum-silver/6540610.p?skuId=6540610
Selling the Best Buy version of the Dell XPS 15. Laptop is in great condition and performs well. Includes original box and charger. Nothing wrong with it either

15.6” FHD+ Display 500 nits
Intel i7 13700H
Nvidia RTX 4050 Graphics Card
16gb DDR5 (Upgradable)
1TB NVME SSD (Upgradable, 2nd NVMe slot available)
 
sold the headphones, added a 3080, G14 Laptop, 2023 Dell XPS 15
 
I guess the laptop's display is just 60 hz with no VRR?
 
