FS: Ryzen CPU/Mobo Combos

Upgrading render/verus farm to a couple TR4-3990X's. I would prefer to keep all the combos as is without breaking them down to part out or swap boards. "Number" indicates quantity. Prices are Paypal F&F / Paypal G&S / Crypto (BTC, VRSC, or ARRR) per unit. Shipping will be whatever it costs to your zip (anything over $300 requires signature confirmation), else you can pick up in Western Wisconsin:-"11" Ryzen 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth & AsRock B450-HDV ---------- $150 / $155 / $140-"1" Ryzen 2600X w/ Wraith Stealth & Gigabyte B450M-DS3H ---------- $175 / $180 / $162-"3" Ryzen 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth & Gigabyte GA-A320M-2SH ---------- $140 / $145 / $130-"1" Ryzen 1700X w/ Hyper 212+ LED & Biostar TB350-BTC ---------- $185 / $190 / $170-"1" Ryzen 2600X w/ Wraith Spire & Asus Prime A320M-K (will need to check on I/O plate) ---------- $165 / $170 / $155-"2" Ryzen 2600 w/ Hyper 212+ LED & Biostar TB350-BTC ---------- $155 / $160 / $145-"1" Ryzen 1700 w/ Wraith Spire & AsRock AB350 Pro4 (will need to check on I/O plate) ---------- $160 / $165 / $150-"1" Ryzen 2600X w/ Wraith Stealth & Gigabyte GA-A320M-S2H ---------- $155 / $160 / $145-"1" Ryzen 2600X w/ Wraith Spire & AsRock B450-HDV ---------- $180 / $185 / $168-"1" Ryzen 1700X w/ Wraith Spire & AsRock B450-HDV ---------- $185 / $190 / $170-"1" Ryzen 1600 w/ Deep Cool & MSI B350 Gaming Pro (will have to check on I/O plate) ---------- $150 / $155 / $140-"1" Ryzen 1800X w/ Wraith Spire & AsRock B450-HDV ---------- $190 / $195 / $175-"1" Ryzen 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth & MSI B350 Gaming Pro ---------- $150 / $155 / $140-"1" Ryzen 1600X w/ Wraith Spire & AsRock B450-HDV ---------- $150 / $155 / $140ALL 27 COMBOS ABOVE ---------- $4125 / $4250 / $3825I also have some mixed speed 4GB DDR4 sticks (2400-2666) of various brands if interested. Would prefer to sell multiple at once to save on the amount of time packing everything and trips to the post office.Heat is under the same name (also have flair on /r/hardwareswap under "PrinceofCarnage", trades on Gametz under "Bishop", and feedback on eBay under "obloxeon"), verify at your leisure. I'll try to get pictures up by this weekend. PMs will be answered in the order they are received although preference will be to those wanting to purchase multiple pieces. Thanks for looking.