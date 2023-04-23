FS: Ryzen AM4 coolers + RX 560

P

PffxUzer

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 23, 2005
Messages
373
Hey thanks for looking. I got two Ryzen AM4 coolers for sale. Also a Biostar RX 560.

1. Ryzen wraith prism - 15 shipped

2. Noctua NH-l9a-am4 - 35 shipped

3. Biostar RX 560 - 50 shipped

Cash app only thanks.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0479.jpeg
    IMG_0479.jpeg
    618.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0478.jpeg
    IMG_0478.jpeg
    769.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0477.jpeg
    IMG_0477.jpeg
    595.7 KB · Views: 0
  • image.jpg
    image.jpg
    520.5 KB · Views: 0
  • image.jpg
    image.jpg
    560 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0466.jpeg
    IMG_0466.jpeg
    427.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0465.jpeg
    IMG_0465.jpeg
    418.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0464.jpeg
    IMG_0464.jpeg
    352.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0463.jpeg
    IMG_0463.jpeg
    482.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0468.jpeg
    IMG_0468.jpeg
    421.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0467.jpeg
    IMG_0467.jpeg
    440 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top