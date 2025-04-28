  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Ryzen 9 9950x3d $690 SOLD

Status
Not open for further replies.
R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,327
Way too much CPU than I need. Selling to help fund my son's PC upgrade to AM5. I am bringing his PC in my office with me since hes turning 11 so I can monitor his internet behavior. (being a responsible dad)

Comes with original box with cpu. Massively undervolted and soc voltage at 1.15 with curve optimizer at -30. YMMV



Heatware under SLK
F&F or you pay the fees. Receipt included.

Thanks
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top