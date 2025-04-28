FS: Ryzen 9 9950x3d $690 SOLD

Way too much CPU than I need. Selling to help fund my son's PC upgrade to AM5. I am bringing his PC in my office with me since hes turning 11 so I can monitor his internet behavior. (being a responsible dad)
Comes with original box with cpu. Massively undervolted and soc voltage at 1.15 with curve optimizer at -30. YMMV
Heatware under SLK
F&F or you pay the fees. Receipt included.
Thanks
Comes with original box with cpu. Massively undervolted and soc voltage at 1.15 with curve optimizer at -30. YMMV
Heatware under SLK
F&F or you pay the fees. Receipt included.
Thanks