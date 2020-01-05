FS: Ryzen 9 3950x + Razer Blade 15 2019 w/Optical Keys + Alienware M15 R2

Clearing out laptops I do not use. The Razer is brand new in box and was an exchange so the fully warranty is intact and new on the unit. The Alienware laptop's warranty is good until 12/4/2020. I have some options I will offer as I can add a 2TB NVME SSD to the Razer or set you up with 2x 2TB NVME SSD's with the Alienware M15R2. Here is my heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to Laptop #1: Razer Blade 15 2019 RTX 2070 Optical Key Model Technical Details Screen Size 15.6 inches Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor 4.6 GHz Core i7 Family RAM 16 GB DDR4 Memory Speed 2667 MHz Hard Drive Flash Memory Solid State Chipset Brand NVIDIA Card Description Dedicated RTX 2070 Graphics Card Ram Size 8 GB Wireless Type Bluetooth, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Number of USB 3.0 Ports 2 Brand Name Razer Series Blade 15 Hardware Platform PC Operating System Windows 10 Item Weight 4.26 pounds Product Dimensions 14 x 0.8 x 9.2 inches Item Dimensions L x W x H 13.98 x 0.78 x 9.25 inches Processor Brand Intel Processor Count 6 Computer Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Flash Memory Size 16.00 Hard Drive Interface Solid State Hard Drive Rotational Speed 0.1 RPM Optical Drive Type No Optical Drive Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included) I am looking to get $1850 shipped or best offer for it. {} {} Laptop #2: Alienware M15 R2 RTX 2060 Model Specifications: 9th Generation Intel Core i7 9750h (6 Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4. 5GHz w/ Turbo Boost) 15.6 inch Fhd (1920 x 1080) 144Hertz 9ms 300 nits 72 percent Color gamut + Tobii tracking technology Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC ready) 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4 2666MHz 2TB PCIe M. 2 SSD (Samsung PM981)+ 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860) Improved Alienware Series Keyboard with per key RGB LED AlienFX lighting English Includes 3x Type A USB 3.1, 1x Thunderbolt 3 port 76Wh battery (6 Cell) 7. 1 Digital audio Out using HDMI out connection/ No speaker Advanced eye tracking I am looking to get $1700 shipped or best offer for this unit. Now I can swap out the 1TB SSD in the Alienware and put in another 2TB NVME, they will be matching models so you can run them in Raid 0 if you want. $200 extra for that. {} {} FS: Retail AMD Ryzen 9 3950x $800 shipped The processor is brand new in box.