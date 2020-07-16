FS: Ryzen 9 3950X and Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master

As title says...



1) AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. Retail box but only CPU will be shipped to save shipping cost. COVID-19 drives shipping cost through the roof lately. There is a special incentive attached that the buyer will get with purchase of this CPU. PM for more information.



Asking $650 (FIRM) shipped.



2) Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master (this is the new Rev 1.1). Retail box with all accessories. About two months old.



Asking $315 (FIRM) shipped.



Special COMBO price for both items: $900 (F&F), $925 regular.



Paypal is preferred.



Heatware and Ebay in sig.