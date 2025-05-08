  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Ryzen 9 3950X and be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4

Upgraded one of the PC's in my household to a 5950X so I no longer require the following:

Ryzen 9 3950X - Used at stock settings since originally purchased in May 2020. Water-cooled until 2022 then used the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 until recently. No bent pins, some Thermal Grizzly Kyronaut leftover on the edges. Will include original box.
Asking $140 shipped
IMG_1649.jpgIMG_1650.jpgIMG_1651.jpg

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 250W TDP CPU Cooler - used on aforementioned 3950X since September 2022 until recently. Everything works as it should, no missing hardware, will include original box/packaging. Only thing missing is the bonus "be quiet!" labeled screwdriver.
Asking $35 shipped
IMG_1652.jpgIMG_1653.jpgIMG_1654.jpgIMG_1655.jpg


Will combo these items together for $160 shipped.

Shipping is only in the lower 48 United States, USPS Priority Mail.

I accept PayPal F&F (add 3% fees for G&S), Zelle, and CashApp.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/99477
eBay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/rotarymotor45
 
