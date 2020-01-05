FS: Ryzen 9 3950x + Alienware M15 R2

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by AthlonXP, Jan 5, 2020 at 2:35 PM.

    Clearing out laptops I do not use.The Alienware laptop's warranty is good until 12/4/2020. I have some options I will offer as I can add a 2TB NVME SSD to the Razer or set you up with 2x 2TB NVME SSD's with the Alienware M15R2.

    I also have a brand new in box Retail AMD Ryzen R9 3950X, 2x 16GB DDR4 Sodimm modules, and 1 2TB PM981 SSD for sale.


    Here is my heatware:

    https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to




    Alienware M15 R2 RTX 2060 Model

    Specifications:
    • 9th Generation Intel Core i7 9750h (6 Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4. 5GHz w/ Turbo Boost)
    • 15.6 inch Fhd (1920 x 1080) 144Hertz 9ms 300 nits 72 percent Color gamut + Tobii tracking technology
    • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC ready)
    • 16GB, 2x8GB, DDR4 2666MHz
    • 2TB PCIe M. 2 SSD (Samsung PM981)+ 1TB M.2 SSD (Samsung 860)
    • Improved Alienware Series Keyboard with per key RGB LED AlienFX lighting English
    • Includes 3x Type A USB 3.1, 1x Thunderbolt 3 port
    • 76Wh battery (6 Cell)
    • 7. 1 Digital audio Out using HDMI out connection/ No speaker
    • Advanced eye tracking
    I am looking to get $1700 shipped or best offer for this unit.


    Now I can swap out the 1TB SSD in the Alienware and put in another 2TB NVME, they will be matching models so you can run them in Raid 0 if you want. $200 extra for that.

    IMG_6290.jpg IMG_6291.jpg




    FS: Retail AMD Ryzen 9 3950x $750 shipped

    The processor is brand new in box.

    2TB Oem PM981 NVME M.2 SSD. $200 shipped

    2x 16GB DDR4 2666 sodimm $150 shipped
     

    Vader

    Vader [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,895
    Joined:
    Dec 22, 2002
    Stand up trader here folks! I bought a 3950x off him and it was a great transaction! My 3950x is a beast, don't be fooled, this CPU is like having HEDT performance for a lot less $ and IMHO should be CPU of the 2019.
     
