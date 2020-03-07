FS: Ryzen 9 3950x - $500 shipped. SOLD

You heard that right. This is a terrible binned CPU that is stable but runs hot unless undervolted, at least in my testing. The original owner used conductanaut and took the etching off the CPU. It runs fine, and the surface is flat, you just need a beast of a cooler to keep this cool and good airflow. I am selling this cheap because of no warranty and obviously a pretty bad binned CPU. At least the IMC is pretty good as it runs 3600mhz no problem. My AIDA64 Temps are 86c average stress testing on a 360mm AIO. (I do believe it is running AVX) Gaming is in the high 60s and low 70s. This is a good CPU with some tweaking for sure!Heatware under SLK.