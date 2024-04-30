FS: Ryzen 7900 12 Core CPU - 65w TDP Version - $250 shipped (With stock cooler)

Ryzen 9 7900 12 Core CPU - 65w TDP Version - $250 shipped
Comes with Wraith Prism and full retail packaging will provide receipt. Great CPU and only minimally different than the 7900x but way cooler than the X version. If you enable PBO and power limits it will act like a 7900x.
Heatware under SLK
Paypal F&F or mail a check. Thanks!!
