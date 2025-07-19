  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Ryzen 7700x Combos and NVME drives, 9700 XT Nitro+

Combo #1 - $425:
  • AMD Ryzen 7700x CPU - retail box included
  • Asus TUF B650 Plus WiFi Motherboard - box and antenna included
  • Corsair DDR5 6000mhz CL36 RGB 2x16gb RAM kit
Combo #2 - $425:
  • AMD Ryzen 7700x CPU - retail box included
  • Asus TUF B650 Plus WiFi Motherboard - box and antenna included
  • Kingston Fury DDR5 6000mhz CL30 2x16 RAM kit
Western Digital SN850 2TB NVME drive - $95
  • drive only
Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB NVME drive - $65
  • included original box
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVME Drive - $55
  • includes original box
ADATA sx8200 Pro 1TB NVME Drive - $50
  • drive only
Drive Crystaldisk Info screenshots in Timestamps album

Sapphire 9700 XT Nitro+ - $725
  • used with box and accessories

Timestamps :
View: https://imgur.com/a/K9sweVF


heatware under wadec22
2FA is on
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment PP FF
 
