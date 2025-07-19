FS: Ryzen 7700x Combo, NVME drives, 9070 XT Nitro+

Ryzen Combo - $485:
Sapphire 9070 XT Nitro+ - $725
Timestamps :
View: https://imgur.com/a/K9sweVF
Combo #1 - $425 : PENDING
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVME Drive - $55
heatware under wadec22
2FA is on
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment PP FF
- AMD Ryzen 7700x CPU - retail box included
- Asus TUF B650 Plus WiFi Motherboard - box and antenna included
- Kingston Fury DDR5 6000mhz CL30 2x16 RAM kit
- Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB nvme
- drive only
- enclosure includes original box. no original nvme box.
- used with box and accessories
AMD Ryzen 7700x CPU - retail box included Asus TUF B650 Plus WiFi Motherboard - box and antenna included Corsair DDR5 6000mhz CL36 RGB 2x16gb RAM kit includes original box
