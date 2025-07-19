  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Ryzen 7700x, Asus B650, 6000 CL30 combo

W

wadec22

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
3,990
AM5 Combo - $435 shipped
selling this unless someone wants to make an offer on my son's 10700/Gigabyte z490 aorus (one bad ram slot) and single dimm 32gb 3200 cl16
  • Ryzen 7700x retail used
  • Asus B650 plus WIFI retail used
    • Very nice mobo, premium feel and absurdly overbuilt power delivery/heatsink for future cpu upgrades
  • Kingston Fury 32gb DDR5
    • EXPO - 6000 CL 30

photos:


View: https://imgur.com/a/7700x-combo-asus-aio-yecieRQ


heatware under wadec22
2FA is on
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment PP FF
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top