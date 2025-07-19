FS: Ryzen 7700x, Asus B650, 6000 CL30 combo

AM5 Combo - $435 shipped
selling this unless someone wants to make an offer on my son's 10700/Gigabyte z490 aorus (one bad ram slot) and single dimm 32gb 3200 cl16
photos:
View: https://imgur.com/a/7700x-combo-asus-aio-yecieRQ
heatware under wadec22
2FA is on
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment PP FF
- Ryzen 7700x retail used
- Asus B650 plus WIFI retail used
- Very nice mobo, premium feel and absurdly overbuilt power delivery/heatsink for future cpu upgrades
- Kingston Fury 32gb DDR5
- EXPO - 6000 CL 30
