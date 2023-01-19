FS: Ryzen 7 7700X + Gigabyte B650 AORUS PRO AX Motherboard + 32GB GSKILL Flare X5 6000MT DDR5 RAM

K

Kuromizu

Gawd
Joined
Apr 1, 2008
Messages
700
Pictures:

The Board, CPU, and RAM were never used. I'm only asking what would be the equivalent of returning them to Microcenter (after PayPal Fees)

$660 + Shipping

Shipping could be around $35-40 depending on location and insurance. Hopefully it will be less, but that was the USPS estimate for a large flat rate (I have a secret legendary flat rate box).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top