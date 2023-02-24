FS: Ryzen 7 7700X Bundle with MB, DDR5 and either 3060 Ti or 2080, Ryzen 9 7900 with 32GB DDR5, Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD

Yes, I'm serious. No parting out.

Yes, the prices are firm. I'm not going to negotiate.

No, the GPUs were never used for mining.

No, I'm not "scalping Microcenter bundles". The 7700X cost me 630 after tax. So that's like getting the deal, and a 2080 for $100, or a 3060 Ti for $200.

No, the 7900 non-X did not come with free RAM.

No, Epstien didn't kill Harambe.

Look in the timestamps. There's a bin of random crap. If you take one of the large two bundles, I could throw in a thing or two from that bin for free.

About 3.5-4TBW at the time of writing.

If you want something shipped to you, then you'll be responsible for all additional costs including any fees, packaging, etc.These are the only options. I'm not parting out anything.$60 (or $50 with either bundle) gets you:Ryzen 7 7700X (new, sealed)Gigabyte B650 Aorus Pro AX (new, but was never sealed)32GB GSKILL 6000 DDR5 RAM (new, but was never sealed)Lenovo RTX 2080Ryzen 7 7700X (new, sealed)Gigabyte B650 Aorus Pro AX (new, but was never sealed)32GB GSKILL 6000 DDR5 RAM (new, but was never sealed)Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Gaming Pro OC (LHR 3.0)AMD Ryzen 9 7900 non-X (used, Wraith Prism never used)32GB GSKILL 6000 DDR5 RAM (new, but was never sealed)