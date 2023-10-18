FS: Ryzen 7 7700X & 32GB 6400Mhz DDR5

Greetings everyone, today I have for sale a Ryzen 7 7700X CPU and a 32GB kit of 6400Mhz DDR5. They are both in excellent condition and work flawlessly.The CPU has spent it's entire time with me water cooled in my VR rig. It is a very good chip, easily runs all day with a -30 offset in the curve optimizer in BIOS with Precision Boost enabled that netted me a 5.2 - 5.3Ghz all core sustained clock speed in game with less than 1.25v, temps were mid 70C full load with my NZXT Kraken X63. This chip's SP rating was 108 which is very high indicating good silicon.The RAM is SK Hynix M die. Default speed and timings are 6400Mhz 40-40-40-84 at 1.4v. However being that this is Hynix M die ICs you are virtually guaranteed to run higher speeds and lower timings. This kit was run daily at 6400Mhz 32-36-36-74 with 1.35v and has been taken up to 7200Mhz 34-42-42-96 with 1.45v. It can also do 6000Mhz for you AMD users with 30-38-38-74 timings with 1.35v if you prefer to keep your memory at AMDs recommended "sweet spot". Now of course as with any overclocking your mileage may vary, but I have yet to see a Hynix M die kit that can't perform provided your CPU's IMC is up to it.CPU = $225 shipped in conUSRAM = $75 shipped in conUS.Buy them both for $275 shippedI accept PayPal FF or VenmoHEAT is 194-0