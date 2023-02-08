FS: Ryzen 7 5700X and DDR4/DDR5 Memory

Selling some items to recoup some credits I've spent.

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X AM4 CPU. BNIB

Asking: $170 shipped (Below what I paid for)

2. G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000 32GB (16GBx2) (tested)

Asking: $OLD!

3. Crucial Ballistix RGB DDR4-3600 32GB (two kits of 8GBx2) BL2K8G36C16U4BL. Crucial discontinued these kits, and I find very little info on the internet. They were purchased from Micro Center a few years back. They work perfectly.

Asking: $125

Pictures can be provided upon request.

Heat is under my sig.
 
