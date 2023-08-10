FS: Ryzen 7 3800X, BNIB HP Toner, LSI 9223-8i HBA, OEM DDR3/4

Prices OBO

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

-

$115 Shipped

One owner and in great shape. I used this CPU in my personal rig. Never OCd or tinkered with in any way.

The 3800x has better binning than a 3700x, so it should in theory be a champ.

HP Toner

-

$15 - 90 Shipped

All toner is genuine, sealed, BNIB. If you buy more than one I'll take 10% off the total.



$50 64A / CC364A - Black - Two available

$40 36A / CB436A - Black

$25 27X / C4127X - Black

$75 206x / W2110X - Black

$75 206x / W2112X - Yellow

$75 206x / W2113X - Magenta

$75 206x / W2111X - Cyan

$20 501A / Q6470A - Black

$20 502A / Q6472A - Yellow

$15 503A / Q7582A - Yellow

$15 503A / Q7583A - Magenta

$90 507A / CE403A - Magenta

$15 Q6473A - Magenta

$15 Q6471A - Cyan

IBM LSI 9223-8i HBA w/ SATA Breakout Cable

-

$20 Shipped

Legit HBA pulled from an IBM server with a SATA Breakout cable supporting 4 connections. Great for a home built NAS.

RAM Singles & Kits

- $8 - 25

Shipped

$12

Samsung 4GB (1x4GB)

PC4-2400T-UC0-11

U0F4000741896C9AE8

$12 Micron 8GB (2x4GB)

PC3L-12800U

MT8KTF51264AZ-1G6P1

$12 SK Hynix 8GB (1x8GB) PC4-2133P-SEO-11 HMA41GS6AFR8N-TF

$22

Micron 16GB (2x8GB)

PC4-2666V

-

SA1 - 11 HMA81GS6JJR8N-VK

$25

PC3-12800u

SOLD

Samsung 8GB (1x8GB) PC3L-12800S

M471B1G73QH0 - YKO

SOLD

Mixed Pack 9GB of Samsung, ADATA and Hynix Korea

PC3-10600S

(9GB Total / 3)

SOLD

Hynix Korea 6GB (3x2GB) PC3-10600S HMT325S6BFR8C

Buy 2 or more and get 20% off the total

Buy 3 or more and get 30% off the total

Freebies with any purchase $25+

CaseMate Pixel 6 Pro case (BNIB)

(GONE) ZAGG Glass XTR screen protector for 2021 5.4" iPhone (BNIB, corner of packaging torn)

