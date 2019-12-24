FS: Ryzen 7 3700X + X570 Taichi + H115i | Corsair ML120 Fan | WTB: Z390 Maximus Hero

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by everydae, Nov 18, 2019.

  1. Nov 18, 2019 #1
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Hi all!

    FOR SALE:

    AMD Ryzen 7 3700X + Asrock X570 Taichi + Corsair H115i RGB Platinum     - All bought brand new in November. Have all accessories and retail box for CPU and motherboard, but I accidentally threw away the box for H115i. But I have all mounting accessories. Combo only for now please! $ 620 SHIPPED OBO

    Corsair ML120 Fans Twin pack - Amazon Link. Brand new sealed. $ 25 shipped. Or $ 20 if shipped with CPU
    IMG_2581.JPG

    AMD Ryzen 5 1600 - Used for about a year. PENDING


    WANTED:

    Asus Z390 ROG Maximus XI Hero

    PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!
     
    Last edited: Dec 24, 2019 at 11:44 PM
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    #1
    BoiseTech, DooLocsta, horrorshow and 3 others like this.
  2. Nov 18, 2019 #2
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    everydae, Nov 18, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 18, 2019 #3
    TrevorR

    TrevorR Gawd

    Messages:
    713
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2006
    If you have a buyer for board, I’ll take the CPU. LMK!
     
    TrevorR, Nov 18, 2019
    TrevorR, Nov 18, 2019
    #3
  4. Nov 19, 2019 #4
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 19, 2019
    everydae, Nov 19, 2019
    #4
  5. Nov 20, 2019 #5
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 20, 2019
    everydae, Nov 20, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 21, 2019 #6
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 21, 2019
    everydae, Nov 21, 2019
    #6
  7. Nov 23, 2019 #7
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Price reduced TTT!
     
    everydae, Nov 23, 2019
    everydae, Nov 23, 2019
    #7
  8. Nov 25, 2019 #8
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 25, 2019
    everydae, Nov 25, 2019
    #8
  9. Nov 28, 2019 #9
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Happy Thanksgiving Bump!
     
    everydae, Nov 28, 2019
    everydae, Nov 28, 2019
    #9
  10. Nov 29, 2019 #10
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 29, 2019
    everydae, Nov 29, 2019
    #10
  11. Nov 30, 2019 #11
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Added few screenshots for fun :) TTT
     
    everydae, Nov 30, 2019
    everydae, Nov 30, 2019
    #11
  12. Dec 1, 2019 #12
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    CPU sold. TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 1, 2019
    everydae, Dec 1, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 3, 2019 #13
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 3, 2019
    everydae, Dec 3, 2019
    #13
  14. Dec 4, 2019 #14
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 4, 2019
    everydae, Dec 4, 2019
    #14
  15. Dec 5, 2019 #15
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    #15
  16. Dec 5, 2019 #16
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    #16
  17. Dec 5, 2019 #17
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT Price drop
     
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    everydae, Dec 5, 2019
    #17
  18. Dec 6, 2019 #18
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    #18
  19. Dec 6, 2019 #19
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    everydae, Dec 6, 2019
    #19
  20. Dec 8, 2019 #20
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    #20
  21. Dec 8, 2019 #21
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    everydae, Dec 8, 2019
    #21
  22. Dec 9, 2019 #22
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    #22
  23. Dec 9, 2019 #23
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Pics added for mobo & fan.
     
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    everydae, Dec 9, 2019
    #23
  24. Dec 10, 2019 #24
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    9700k added
     
    everydae, Dec 10, 2019
    everydae, Dec 10, 2019
    #24
  25. Dec 11, 2019 #25
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 11, 2019
    everydae, Dec 11, 2019
    #25
  26. Dec 13, 2019 #26
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 13, 2019
    everydae, Dec 13, 2019
    #26
  27. Dec 14, 2019 #27
    Alag28

    Alag28 Gawd

    Messages:
    944
    Joined:
    Dec 26, 2012
    3700x still avail?? is it new??
     
    Alag28, Dec 14, 2019
    Alag28, Dec 14, 2019
    #27
  28. Dec 14, 2019 #28
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    CPU is used with new HSF. Yes, it is still available.

    Thanks
     
    everydae, Dec 14, 2019
    everydae, Dec 14, 2019
    #28
  29. Dec 21, 2019 at 4:46 PM #29
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 21, 2019 at 4:46 PM
    everydae, Dec 21, 2019 at 4:46 PM
    #29
  30. Dec 21, 2019 at 6:06 PM #30
    sil180sr

    sil180sr Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    204
    Joined:
    Jul 1, 2010
    pmed
     
    sil180sr, Dec 21, 2019 at 6:06 PM
    sil180sr, Dec 21, 2019 at 6:06 PM
    #30
  31. Dec 21, 2019 at 10:37 PM #31
    bigddybn

    bigddybn [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,975
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2006
    Thanks for a quick and easy transaction. Bought an OW key.

    Bump for you.
     
    bigddybn, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:37 PM
    bigddybn, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:37 PM
    #31
  32. Dec 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM #32
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM
    #32
  33. Dec 22, 2019 at 9:11 PM #33
    primetime

    primetime [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,082
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2005
    payment sent for outer worlds key
     
    primetime, Dec 22, 2019 at 9:11 PM
    primetime, Dec 22, 2019 at 9:11 PM
    #33
  34. Dec 22, 2019 at 9:12 PM #34
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    Thanks, all game codes sold!
     
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019 at 9:12 PM
    everydae, Dec 22, 2019 at 9:12 PM
    #34
  35. Dec 24, 2019 at 4:06 PM #35
    everydae

    everydae Gawd

    Messages:
    586
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2002
    TTT
     
    everydae, Dec 24, 2019 at 4:06 PM
    everydae, Dec 24, 2019 at 4:06 PM
    #35
  36. Dec 25, 2019 at 1:30 AM #36
    dmoney1980

    dmoney1980 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    484
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2011
    Pm sent
     
    dmoney1980, Dec 25, 2019 at 1:30 AM
    dmoney1980, Dec 25, 2019 at 1:30 AM
    #36