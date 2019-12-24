FS: Ryzen 7 3700X + X570 Taichi + H115i | Corsair ML120 Fan | WTB: Z390 Maximus Hero

Hi all! FOR SALE: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X + Asrock X570 Taichi + Corsair H115i RGB Platinum - All bought brand new in November. Have all accessories and retail box for CPU and motherboard, but I accidentally threw away the box for H115i. But I have all mounting accessories. Combo only for now please! $ 620 SHIPPED OBO Corsair ML120 Fans Twin pack - Amazon Link. Brand new sealed. $ 25 shipped. Or $ 20 if shipped with CPU {} AMD Ryzen 5 1600 - Used for about a year. PENDING WANTED: Asus Z390 ROG Maximus XI Hero PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!