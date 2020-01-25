FS/ Ryzen 7 2700x combo [ SOLD ]

Combo will be shipped by FedEx ground. PayPal will be payment type.
Motherboard comes in the retail box with I/O plate. It does not have the ASRock SLI_HB_Bridge_2S Card or the SATA cables. All the m2 screws are there on the board so I wouldn't lose them and the (2) wifi antennas. There is no booklet or driver DVD.
retail Ryzen 5 3600 ----------------------------------------$160 shipped priority [ SOLD ]
used for 3 weeks
combo: -----------------------------------------------$250 shipped ----------reduced to $225 shipped [ SOLD ]
Ryzen 7 2700X (bare cpu)
Asrock X470 Master SLI/AC motherboard
It was not overclocked. The board will run the 3000 series.
Windows 10 pro seems to be tied to the board. I installed win 10 and windows 10 was activated .
I am using it now and everything is running fine including the wifi .
I am using a CM Hyper 212 on it now.
I found the sli bridge on Ebay for $10.00.
motherboard link: https://asrock.com/MB/AMD/X470 Master SLIac/index.asp#Overview
