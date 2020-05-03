FS: Ryzen 7 2700X, Asus Rog B450-I Gaming itx Mobo, FPS Dagger Pro 550 Watt SFX PSU

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,318
Ryzen 7 2700X With unused Wraith Prism cooler, Asus Rog B450-I Gaming new in the box, FPS Dagger Pro SFX PSU brand new. These are all new never used.

Ryzen 7 2700X................$215
Asus Rog Strix B450-I itx.............Sold to J
FPS Dagger Pro 550 Watt SFX PSU...............$120

Prices plus shipping.

Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top