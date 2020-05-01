FS: Ryzen 7 2700X, Asus Crosshair VIII Impact, Samsung Evo + 500gb, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 2666 16gb, FPS Dagger 550W SFX PSU

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,325
Ryzen 7 2700X, Asus Crosshair VIII Impact Mini DTX, Samsung EVO Plus 500gb SSD, Crucial Ballistix Gaming DDR4 2666 16gb Kit. These are all Brand New, opened, never used........$745 Shipped. Receipt included for Warranty.

FPS Dagger Pro 550W full modular SFX PSU. New in the box...…………….$122 Shipped

(3600X pictured Sold to Tuan)

Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top