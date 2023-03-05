FS: Ryzen 5800X, bluetooth headset

Phazer Tech
Free shipping to US 48.
PayPal G&S accepted.
AMD Ryzen 5800X: $190 shipped
Used, no issues. Comes with box.
Bluetooth Wireless Headset: $45 shipped
https://www.amazon.com/Bluetooth-Wireless-Headset-Microphone-Business/dp/B09SGNX2L6/
Like new, only used a few times. Very comfortable with faux leather padding. No box.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/67992/to
(My new username can be found on the right hand side under "Forum Aliases")
