FS: Ryzen 5600x, Columbia Sportswear Giftcard

Sold! I ordered a jacket that didn’t fit and returned it. They gave my money back on a gift card and I don’t need it as I bought a different jacket elsewhere. The gift card is $183, asking $150. I’ll deliver the card by email.
Sold! Also for sale is a Ryzen 5600x. I upgraded to a 5700x3d so this is no longer needed. It saw light use for the last few years. I used a AIO cooler since day one so included is the oem AMD heatsink fan, new. Also included is the box. $115 shipped to us.
Feel free to ask any questions.
