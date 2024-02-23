FS: Ryzen 5600x, Columbia Sportswear Giftcard

Sold! I ordered a jacket that didn’t fit and returned it. They gave my money back on a gift card and I don’t need it as I bought a different jacket elsewhere. The gift card is $183, asking $150. I’ll deliver the card by email.

Sold! Also for sale is a Ryzen 5600x. I upgraded to a 5700x3d so this is no longer needed. It saw light use for the last few years. I used a AIO cooler since day one so included is the oem AMD heatsink fan, new. Also included is the box. $115 shipped to us.

Feel free to ask any questions.
 

Just an FYI, but as a long time fan & frequent buyer of Columbia's merch, I can tell you that I learned a long time ago to always order everything 1 size bigger than you would normally order other clothing, especially their polos, fleece and heavier rugged-styled jackets....

This is due to the fact that, like most other clothing mfgrs, have gradually made their stuff smaller & smaller, in an attempt to save a few $$ off the production costs, yet have failed to adjust their sizing charts OR lower their prices. This is most likely why your jacket did not fit like you thought it would.... Also, since most of their stuff contains alot of cotton, you need to allow for shrinkage after the first 1-3 washes.

Anyways, I just bought a bunch of stuff from them, or I would be jumping on your GC.... so GLWS !
 
Just an FYI, but as a long time fan & frequent buyer of Columbia's merch, I can tell you that I learned a long time ago to always order everything 1 size bigger than you would normally order other clothing, especially their polos, fleece and heavier rugged-styled jackets....

This is due to the fact that, like most other clothing mfgrs, have gradually made their stuff smaller & smaller, in an attempt to save a few $$ off the production costs, yet have failed to adjust their sizing charts OR lower their prices. This is most likely why your jacket did not fit like you thought it would.... Also, since most of their stuff contains alot of cotton, you need to allow for shrinkage after the first 1-3 washes.

Anyways, I just bought a bunch of stuff from them, or I would be jumping on your GC.... so GLWS !
Thanks for the info I’ll be sure to remember it for the next time!
 
