FS: Ryzen 5 Combo, FM2+ Combo, RTX 2070

As title says...
1. Asus Prime X570-P (BNIB) with AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (opened to test), both retail package. Heatsink is unused.
https://www.newegg.com/asus-prime-x570-p/p/N82E16813119199?Item=N82E16813119199&Description=Asus Prime X570-P&cm_re=Asus_Prime_X570-P-_-13-119-199-_-Product&quicklink=true
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-5-3600x/p/N82E16819113568?Item=N82E16819113568&Description=Ryzen 5 3600x&cm_re=Ryzen_5_3600x-_-19-113-568-_-Product&quicklink=true
Asking combo price: $360 (Net) OBO.
2. Asrock FM2A88M-HD+ plus AMD A6 6400K CPU
Both come with their original/retail box. The CPU will be left in the socket during transition.
Board is the initial revision. There was a Rev. 2 and 3 added later on.
Asking $75==> $65==>$55==>$50 shipped. If best offers are agreed on at a lower price, buyer to pay for shipping. Pick your choice.
Paypal (F&F) as above or $52.50 (Service and Goods).
3. EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra (not Super). Bought it from a Facebook user with the disclaimer that he received it directly from EVGA as an RMA. It was indeed unopened with the plain black box as pictured. It has been registered, but I will help with RMA if it ever needs one.
Asking: $415 OBO. Might just hold on to it if I don't get anything close to my asking price.
Heatware in Sig.
1. Asus Prime X570-P (BNIB) with AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (opened to test), both retail package. Heatsink is unused.
https://www.newegg.com/asus-prime-x570-p/p/N82E16813119199?Item=N82E16813119199&Description=Asus Prime X570-P&cm_re=Asus_Prime_X570-P-_-13-119-199-_-Product&quicklink=true
https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-5-3600x/p/N82E16819113568?Item=N82E16819113568&Description=Ryzen 5 3600x&cm_re=Ryzen_5_3600x-_-19-113-568-_-Product&quicklink=true
Asking combo price: $360 (Net) OBO.
2. Asrock FM2A88M-HD+ plus AMD A6 6400K CPU
Both come with their original/retail box. The CPU will be left in the socket during transition.
Board is the initial revision. There was a Rev. 2 and 3 added later on.
Asking $75==> $65==>$55==>$50 shipped. If best offers are agreed on at a lower price, buyer to pay for shipping. Pick your choice.
Paypal (F&F) as above or $52.50 (Service and Goods).
3. EVGA RTX 2070 XC Ultra (not Super). Bought it from a Facebook user with the disclaimer that he received it directly from EVGA as an RMA. It was indeed unopened with the plain black box as pictured. It has been registered, but I will help with RMA if it ever needs one.
Asking: $415 OBO. Might just hold on to it if I don't get anything close to my asking price.
Heatware in Sig.
Last edited: