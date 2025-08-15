  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Ryzen 5 5600 CPU

Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)

Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated (20+ year history)
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:
  • AMD Ryzen 5 5600 - Ryzen 5 5000 Series Vermeer (Zen 3) 6-Core 3.5 GHz, 4.4 GHz Boost, Socket AM4 - $75 Shipped, CONUS
 

