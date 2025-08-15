FS: Ryzen 5 5600 CPU

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 2,600
Sale / Seller Terms & Conditions:
- Items are in great-to-excellent condition and functional from a coronavirus, bird flu & smoke free home.
- PayPal Preferred
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only at this time)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [204-0-0] Top 400 Rated (20+ year history)
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600 - Ryzen 5 5000 Series Vermeer (Zen 3) 6-Core 3.5 GHz, 4.4 GHz Boost, Socket AM4 - $75 Shipped, CONUS