[FS] Ryzen 5 3600X + Thermalright Silver Soul 135

jlbenedict

May 22, 2005
2,179
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal / Zelle.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)

Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [202-0-0] Top 400 Rated
Items/Deals:

CPU / Cooler Combo - $85.00 Shipped, CONUS
  • Ryzen 5 3600X Bare CPU
  • Thermalright Silver Soul 135 Dual Tower CPU Cooler
Heatsink/cooler has never been installed; only has been opened to check contents. It's the gray colored one like this - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09TF6D1GC

Photos available upon request.
 

