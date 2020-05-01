FS: Ryzen 5 3600X, Asus Crosshair VIII Impact Mini DTX, Samsung Evo Plus 500gb, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 2666 16gb Kit

Ryzen 5 3600X, Asus Crosshair VIII Impact Mini DTX, Samsung EVO Plus 500gb SSD, Crucial Ballistix Gaming DDR4 2666 16gb Kit. These are all Brand New Sealed. I'll sell for what I paid for them at Microcenter.......$785 Shipped. Receipt included for Warranty.



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0