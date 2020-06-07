FS: Ryzen 5 3600(x)/B450/32GB Combo

K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,914
For sale:

CPU/MB/RAM Combo - $315 Shipped (Non-fee payment)
Ryzen 5 3600 - Bare CPU, no HSF
ASRock B450M Steel Legend
32GB (2x16) DDR4 2133 Micron "B-Die" (not Samsung B-die) Memory (OEM Pulls)

If you want a 3600x instead, add $25.

Combo Price - $315 Shipped (in US)

All items will be shipped in the original motherboard box which will come with the accessories (I/O shield, M.2 Screws, motherboard manual/documentation). The memory will pass memtest and have no issues at 3000Mhz 16-18-18-38 at 1.35V which is what I ran it at with this combo...YMMV.

Not parting at this time. If you want to pay via G&S, add 3%. I can accept crypto also if required.

Heatware - kirbyrj - 352-0-0

Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com
 
Last edited:
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,914
ClockerXP said:
How old & how much use?
Click to expand...
I would say about a year on the MB and 6 months on the CPU. The RAM I got in a trade recently, but the guy who I traded with said they were OEM pulls. It was in my GF's computer (with different RAM), and she uses it to do "work from home" stuff mostly. I originally had a 2400G in it, but replaced it with a 3600 when I got a good deal. So pretty much not much use at all relatively speaking. I let it run stock boost with a Scythe Fuma cooler (which I'm keeping). Never tried PBO or anything with it. I'm building something different, so she got my 3600x/X570 combo and this one is FS now.

Added a 3600x option also.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top