FS: Ryzen 5 3600 Retail Boxed with Unused Stealth Cooler, Used Wraith Prism Cooler

Howdy-
I have a R5 3600 that did very light duty in my home server in ECO (45w) mode. Works great.
The Stealth cooler that came with it was never used and is in brand new condition.

I also have a used Wraith Prism cooler. I disassembled it and cleaned it to bring it to almost new condition. USB cabled included.

$110 shipped PayPal F&F for the R5 3600 with the Stealth cooler. If you want me to include the Prism, I will add it for an additional $25.

If you want PayPal G&S, you add the 3% fee. You can also pay using Zelle or Venmo if you want.

Thanks,
CXP
 

