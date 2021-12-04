FS: Ryzen 5 3600, Gigabyte A520-I AC Combo $165

Intel i5-12600K Asus Tuf Gaming Z690 Plus-Wifi D5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16 Gb Kit Combo. Open box never used. With free contact frame and receipt for warranty.............Sold to Rashean
Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Matx Motherboard. New Sealed........................Sold to Dave
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Gigabyte A520-I AC Combo. These are new Currently installed in a system that hasn't been completed. Receipt for warranty...........................$165
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Matx Motherboard. New Sealed........................Sold to Dave
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Gigabyte A520-I AC Combo. These are new Currently installed in a system that hasn't been completed. Receipt for warranty...........................$165
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
Last edited: