FS: Ryzen 5 3600, Gigabyte A520-I AC Combo $165. Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 New Sealed $155

Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi D4 New Sealed.........................$155

Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Matx Motherboard. New Sealed........................Sold to Dave

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Gigabyte A520-I AC Combo. These are new Currently installed in a system that hasn't been completed. Receipt for warranty...........................$165

Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled

Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
 

Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
 
terpsy said:
Will add that the Asus Tuf Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi DDR4 Motherboard has an extra notch cut-out so Legacy HSF will work on the board. You do NOT have to wait for a converter for the LGA1700 socket
Maybe, maybe not since the z-height is different. Bolt through/screw down type should be fine, but anything that uses the clips probably won't work.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Ever get those issues worked out with the board mothman?
I don't think he actually had issues. It's just the bios configuration Asus uses for the Intel rst. I have the same configuration on my rog board.

I wouldn't hesitate to buy it personally. In fact if this had come up 2 weeks ago I would have bought it.
 
Just want to clarify, is the price included shipping? is that pricing for Paypal FF or GS?
 
i do but in way up in Northern Canada and shipping is $280-$344 so Fk them, Bump for great deal.
 
Dang, if I didn't just waste so much money on the kids for christmas... I could use a decent transcoding card for my Plex server :). Well, free bump anyways.
 
I am interested in the SSD for the Apple.
Sent you a PM an hour or so ago.
 
mothman said:
Click to expand...

Will the Macbook run Windows 10?
 
