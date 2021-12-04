FS: Ryzen 5 3600, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16Gb Kit, WD Black SN 770 500Gb Bundle $129. Noctua Coolers & Fans

Intel i5-12600K, Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 New opened, never used Combo. I purchased these new recently and have the receipt. I'll include a free Noctua NH-L12S Cooler with LGA 1700 mounting kit.........................SOLD
Ryzen 5 3600. Opened never used with receipt, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit Samsung B Die, WD Black SN 770 Get 4 500 Gb Bundle.......................$129
Noctua NH-U12S & NH-U9S (SOLD) Coolers. The NH-U9S is an older version that doesn't have LGA 1700 or AM4 mounting hardware. The U12S has AM4 but not LGA 1700.................$35 Each
NH-L9a-AM4. New in the box.....................$35
(3) 120mm NF-P12 3 Pin.....................$30
(2) 140mm NF-A14 PWM 1500 RPM.................$30
(1) 140mm NF-P14s redux-1200 PWM...................$15
(2) 120mm NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM....................$24
(1) 92mm NF-B9- 1600 3 Pin, (1) NF-B9 PWM, (1) NF-A9 PWM.................$30
(2) 80mm NF-R8 redux-1800 3 Pin, (1) NF-A8 PWM................$30
(2) 92mm NF-A9x14 PWM..................$24
All the fans have been used lightly and are in excellent clean condition
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
