FS: Ryzen 5 3600 $60. Lian Li TU150-X Case, Corsair SF450 PSU, Ducky Mecha Mini V2 Aluminum, Apple Samsung SSPolaris 512 Gb Nvme SSD

Ryzen 5 3600. Opened never used..............................$60
Lian Li TU150X itx Case. In virtually new condition complete in the box with accessories..........................$79 Split Shipping
Dell 2007FP 1600x1200 IPS Monitor. Purchased New/Sealed last year and used for just a few hours.............................SOLD
Corsair SF450 80 Plus Gold Full modular Power Supply. Lightly used complete in the box......................$55
Ducky Mecha Mini V2 RGB 60% Double Shot PBT Cherry MX White aluminum case keyboard. Lightly used in new condition complete in the box..........................$89
Apple Samsung SSPolaris 512 Gb NVme SSD.................$70
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
