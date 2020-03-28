FS: Ryzen 5 2600X, Gigabyte B450 I WiFi, Samsung 970 Evo+ 256gb, Crucial DDR4 2666 16gb, Corsair SF450 PSU

Ryzen 5 2600X (with unused Wraith Spire cooler), Gigabyte B450 I Auros Pro WiFi itx motherboard, Samsung 970 Evo+ 256gb SSD, Crucial Ballistix DDR4 2666 16gb Kit, Corsair SF450 PSU. These were purchased new recently, used very briefly complete in the boxes with Receipt For Warranty...…………………………….$465 shipped

Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..270-0-0
 
