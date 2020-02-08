FS: Ryzen 5 1600, Gigabyte B450-I Pro WiFi miniITX, Crucial Ballistix LT DDR4 2666 16gb Kit, Inland Premium 256gb nvme ssd

Ryzen 5 1600 with unused Wraith Spire cooler, latest issue of the original AE version. Gigabyte B450-I Auros Pro WiFi mini-ITX motherboard, latest issue that's Ryzen 3000 ready, Crucial Ballistix Sport LT DDR4 2666 16 gb kit, Inland Premium 256 gb nvme ssd. These were used very briefly, are in as new condition complete in the boxes...……………..Combo Price $240 Shipped



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0