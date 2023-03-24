FS: Ryzen 3950X

$120 shipped

Ryzen 9 3950X - $255 shipped - Purchased at the start of 2020. Will come in the original protective clamshell casing. No box.Gigabyte B550-i Auros Pro AX ITX -- Rev 1.0(Intel AX200 Wifi) Used since near the end of 2020. Includes original accessories, but no original box/manual. I have the hardware TPM 2.0 module add-on that I'll throw for $5 extra if you're interested.Payment via Google Pay or Paypal F&F