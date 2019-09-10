FS: Ryzen 3700X, WC Fittings

Ryzen 3700X

$220 shipped

Assorted Alphacool Eizaphen Fittings

$40 shipped for all 10 fittings; $5ea. for regular fitting, $9ea. for 90degree, $7ea. for 45 degree + shipping if purchasing individually

rv8000 51-0-0

Selling off a whole bunch of parts I have laying around after moving to a new apartment and replacing some pc builds. I will be adding parts periodically.**Updated 3/17/20 - added 3700X______________________________________________- Upgraded to a 3900X and have no reason for my 3700X. Chip was run with IF @ 1900 (ddr4 3800) @ 1.06875 vsoc, 1.00 vddg, 0.950 vddp. Peak single core clocks with PBO enabled were 4.475 ghz ST and 4.250 MT. Tested via 12 hour loop of x264 encoding. Comes in retail packaging including cooler and accessories.- G1/4, 16mm/10mm compression fittings (soft tube). Used in a loop for roughly 4 months, then tore the loop down. Used with distilled water and some additive only (no dyes). 7 regular fittings, 2 90 degree fittings, and one 45 degree fitting. No paint chipping or wear and they basically look brand new.I accept paypal and google wallet, ship to US48, and ship via USPS or UPS depending on cost/location. Heatware under