FS: Ryzen 3600

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves

For Steam but you'll need an AMD Ryzen CPU, one of these models to activate it:



Ryzen 9 5950X

Ryzen 9 5900X

Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 7 5700X

Ryzen 5 5600X

Ryzen 5 5600

Ryzen 5 5500

Ryzen 5 4500



Price: $35

Ryzen 3700X

Works great. Includes original Wraith Prism cooler which was never used.



Price: $165 shipped

Team Group MP34 2TB.

Drive has been installed and powered-on a few times and formatted to verify it works; otherwise it hasn't been used. See the last picture for a screenshot of the drive's SMART diagnostic data.

2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Solid State Drive

TeamGroup MP34 with TLC nand & DRAM cache

Price: $135 SOLD

EVGA 650 G3 SuperNova modular PSU.



Used for around 3 years. Includes all original cables, bag and other accessories. Good PSU, fan has moderate sound but blowing out with canned air every year eliminates it. You can turn it onto silent mode and the fan will only turn on when needed.



Price: $65 shipped. SOLD

