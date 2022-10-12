FS: Ryzen 3600/strix x570-I/32gb b-die/older intel and deskmini hardware

CPU
Ryzen 3600 - $85 shipped
Intel I5 6400 -$35 shipped
Intel pentium G4560 - $20 shipped
RAM
Gskill trident z royal 3200 c14 (Samsung b-die) 2x16gb $115 shipped
Xpg 3000mhz 2x8gb cl16 - $40 shipped
MOBO
ASUS Strix x570-I gaming - $190 shipped
ASUS z170-A $65 shipped
Deskmini - $125 shipped with 2x8gb pc2133 c15 SODIMM. Can take up to a i5 7700
